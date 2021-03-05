Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka are expecting their second child together
- TV host Rannvijay Singha took to Instagram to post a cute family picture with wife Prianka and daughter Kainaat to make the announcement.
Rannvijay Singha of Roadies fame and his wife Prianka Singha are expecting their second child. He posted a picture to make the announcement.
Sharing a picture of his wife Prianka, daughter Kainaat, he wrote: "Missing the three of you so much... #satnamwaheguru @priankasingha @singhakainaat." He has his hand on his wife's belly.
Reacting to it was his MTV Roadies co-host Raghu Ram. He wrote: "So much love for all 4 of you!" Prianka posted a video with her daughter Kainaat and wrote how the three of them were missing him. She wrote: "The 3 of us are missing you @rannvijaysingha .. Can't wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru."
Rannvijay will soon be seen on Splitsvilla 13 with Sunny Leone. He has been sharing pictures frm the sets as well. Sharing one such picture and announcing the launch date, he wrote: "Yup yup and yup.. u are right @sunnyleone . #splitsvilla13 starting 6th March!!
Rannvijay, who has over the years carved out a niche for himself on television, in an interview to Hindustan Times, had said that he felt proud he belongs to a family which has served the nation for almost 100 years now. He would have been the sixth generation in his family if he would have joined the Armed forces.
Speaking about living in an Army bubble, he had told Hindustan Times in an interview: “There was no bhed-bhaav, it was the most secular place, until I didn’t get out of the Army bubble. My dad was a Sikh, in the Rajputana Rifles. We would celebrate Christmas, Eid, Holi, Gurpurab, everything. We would be excited and go out with friends to a Christmas lunch here, for kheer. There was no inequality. When we would go out to play in the evenings, it wasn’t as if the girls would play with dolls and the guys football,, everyone would tough it out. We were brought up in a way, with chivalry, honour. It’s not something to be taught.”
