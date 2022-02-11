Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kiss on the beach in his new post, fan jokes ‘caption was written by Shashi Tharoor’
bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kiss on the beach in his new post, fan jokes ‘caption was written by Shashi Tharoor’

Ranveer Singh, in a new post, said that he is proud of Deepika Padukone for delivering ‘an absolute masterclass of a performance’ in Gehraiyaan.
Ranveer Singh praised Deepika Padukone for her performance in Gehraiyaan.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 07:15 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranveer Singh shared an appreciation post for Deepika Padukone after watching her performance in Gehraiyaan. He also shared a picture of them kissing on the beach during one of their vacations. While she wore a loose white shirt, he was bare-bodied in the photo.

Starting his post with the lyrics of the Gehraiyaan title track Doobey, Ranveer called Deepika a ‘tour de force’. “Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan,” he added.

Mouni Roy was one of the first ones to comment on the post. She dropped a heart as well as a ‘hands raised in celebration’ emoji. Rakul Preet Singh left heart emojis as well. Singer Shalmali Kholgade wrote, “Bless you both so abundantly!!! Precious people!!!”

Fans also showered love on Ranveer and Deepika. “Ok you guys! GOALS,” one wrote. “Someone please get me a Ranveer Singh,” another said. One Instagram user joked, “This caption was written by Shashi Tharoor,” referring to the politician’s penchant for fancy words.

RELATED STORIES

In Gehraiyaan, Deepika plays an ambitious woman, Alisha, who finds herself stuck in a monotonous relationship and hitting roadblocks in her career. She begins an affair with Zain, her cousin Tia’s fiancé. The film, directed by Shakun Batra, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

Ranveer has been promoting Gehraiyaan too. Earlier this week, he shared a video in which he and Deepika were seen grooving to the song Beqaaboo in their car. She replied to his post and called him her ‘biggest cheerleader’.

Also see: Ranveer Singh shares video of little girl enacting Ram-Leela scene, calls her ‘mini’ Deepika Padukone. Watch

Recently, Ranveer and Deepika were seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which told the story of the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup win.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
ranveer singh deepika padukone gehraiyaan
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP