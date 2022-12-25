Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wave at fans as they head out to Alibaug via jetty on Christmas. Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Gateway of India as they boarded a jetty and set off to Alibaug to spend Christmas. The couple had travelled to Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France on December 18. Deepika had unveiled the prestigious Jules Rimet Trophy ahead of the match. She returned to India on Friday. (Also read: Deepika Padukone is 'class as always' as she returns home after unveiling FIFA World Cup trophy, spotted at airport)

In a video shared on Instagram by the paparazzi, Ranveer and Deepika made their way towards the Gateway of India in Colaba, Mumbai surrounded by their bodyguards. Ranveer wore a black T-shirt with jeans and white shoes. He also opted for a black-and-white checkered cap. , Deepika was dressed in a matching white sweatshirt and pants, along with a large black bag. Both of them wore sunglasses for the trip.

Once the couple got into the jetty, they waved at the fans and the paparazzi stationed at the Gateway as they left. Fans commented with red heart emojis for the duo on the Instagram post. One fan wrote, "Vacation on the go."

Ranveer's latest film, Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, released on Friday. The film, based on William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, also stars Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Johnny Lever. The actor and Varun have double roles in the film. The comedy film has had a lackluster opening at the box office, earning only ₹12.65 crore nett domestically in two days.

Deepika, who had a cameo in Cirkus with the song Current Laga, was last seen in the Shakun Batra film Gehraiyaan. The Prime Video film, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, featured Deepika as Alisha, a character who sets off to spend time in Alibaug with the other lead characters. Her next film, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, will release on January 25, 2023. The action film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has run into controversy after the release of the song Besharam as several people objected to Deepika's attire in the dance number.

The couple got married at Lake Como in Italy in a private ceremony on 14 November 2018 and celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary this year. Ranveer and Deepika have been together since 2012 when they first began dating.

