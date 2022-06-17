Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor show off their dance moves on red carpet, fans get 'Dil Dhadakne Do, Gallan Goodiyan feels'

There is no match for Ranveer Singh's energy. When the actor met Anil Kapoor at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, there reunion turned out to be one of the most fun parts of the evening. The two had played a father-son duo in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakno Do, and met at the event in Mumbai on Thursday. They danced together to Anil's The Punjaabban Song from his upcoming film, JugJugg Jeeyo. Also read: Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer: Ranveer Singh gets chased by bears, calls host 'pagla'. Watch

A paparazzo account shared a video of how the greeted each other on the red carpet. It shows Ranveer Singh in a printed black suit and dark sunglasses, walking by bending downwards and grooving to the music. As Anil Kapoor, who wore a grey suit with a colourful shirt, walked towards him in the same style, they both started doing the Punjaabban hook step together. They also shared a hug and went on to do the dance step all over again.

A fan commented to the video, “Dil dhadakne do gallan goodiyan feels, I love this and Ranveer so much.” Another said, “This is amazing. Ranveer is a freaking gem.” One more fan said, “Ufff this two," along with a fire emoji. A comment also read, “Both are so energetic especially Anil sir at this age."

At the event, the JugJugg Jeeyo actors Anil, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were joined on stage by Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and others. They all went on to do The Punjaabban Song hook step together. As Karan walked towards the stage from the other side to join all of them for the dance, Kartik, who was among the group of all the Bollywood actors, did not do the dance step, while standing in the background.

JugJugg Jeeyo also marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback to acting after several years. The film is a family drama releasing on June 24.

