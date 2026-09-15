Ranveer Singh arrives solo; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia-Ranbir attend Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s Antilia saw several Bollywood stars arrive in traditional attire to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. While Ranveer Singh arrived solo, several star couples, including Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, made an appearance together.

Bollywood stars arrive at Antilia’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Bollywood stars at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

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Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a vibrant red-and-yellow combination for the celebrations. The couple arrived with their sons, who were also dressed in traditional blue-and-white outfits. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posed hand-in-hand for the paparazzi as they arrived for the Ganpati celebrations. Ranbir looked dashing in a purple kurta paired with an embroidered matching jacket, while Alia exuded elegance in a shimmery blue saree.

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{{^usCountry}} Katrina Kaif was seen embracing her new-mum glow in a green anarkali suit, while Vicky Kaushal complemented her in a classic white kurta-pyjama. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also posed together for the paparazzi. Kiara opted for a pink saree, while Sidharth looked dapper in a floral kurta-pyjama. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Katrina Kaif was seen embracing her new-mum glow in a green anarkali suit, while Vicky Kaushal complemented her in a classic white kurta-pyjama. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also posed together for the paparazzi. Kiara opted for a pink saree, while Sidharth looked dapper in a floral kurta-pyjama. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What is the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi in Indian culture? Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, symbolizing wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. It traditionally begins with the installation of a Ganesha idol at homes and public locations. How do the Ambani family celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Antilia? The Ambani family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at Antilia with grand rituals, elaborate decorations featuring flowers and lights, and various traditional practices, culminating in the arrival of a large Ganesha idol. What outfits did the Ambani women wear during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations? Nita Ambani wore a vibrant red saree adorned with gold jewellery, while Radhika Merchant opted for a bright orange ethnic ensemble. Their outfits reflected traditional aesthetics and showcased elaborate designs suitable for the festive occasion.

Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, arrived solo for the celebration. He looked dapper in an all-white traditional ensemble, featuring a Nehru-style jacket over a long kurta and matching trousers. Deepika Padukone, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, appeared to give the celebrations a miss this time. Ranveer was also seen chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” before leaving the red carpet to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. Salman Khan was also seen seeking blessings at Antilia after visiting his brother Sohail Khan’s Ganapati celebration.

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Apart from them, Kajol was seen with her children. While the actor looked stunning in a red saree, Nysa looked elegant in a pink halter-neck suit, while Yug wore a kurta-pyjama. Genelia Deshmukh-Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit-Dr Shriram Nene, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Rekha and Khushi Kapoor, among others, were also spotted at Antilia’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

About Antilia’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

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The Ambani family welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their Mumbai home with dancing and joy, a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. A large and beautiful Bappa idol was brought to Antilia, where Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani welcomed it with rituals and festive celebrations. The house was lit up and decorated with lights and flowers for Ganpati Bappa’s arrival. Chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” were heard as the idol was brought in.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. The celebrations traditionally begin with the installation of a Ganesha idol at homes and public pandals.