Ranveer Singh chills will Machine Gun Kelly, after a ‘rockstar’ entry during NBA All Star Game. Watch

Ranveer Singh was recently a part of the NBA All Star Game in Cleveland. Other celebrities, who were a part of the game were Machine Gun Kelly, Matt James, Jimmie Allen and more.

Last week, during an Instagram Live session, the actor had revealed that he and his friend would be heading to Cleveland to play the NBA All Star Game.

A video of Ranveer joining several International stars at the game event in Cleveland has surfaced on the internet and is going viral. Sharing two videos of the actor from the game, one fan wrote, “Ranveer Singh dhamakedar entry at NBA All Star Weekend Games 2022. Anchor praising Ranveer during match.”

In the first clip, the host introduces Ranveer saying, “Brand ambassador for India, this Bollywood star has over 38 million Instagram followers. Number 69 Ranveer Singh.” In another video, the host points out at the crowd cheering for Ranveer and says, "You hear the crowd, that's for Ranveer Singh. He has 38.4 million followers on Instagram. That is like rock star standard." The other host then says, "It is crazy. I haven't seen anything like that."

Ranveer also shared his pictures from the game on Instagram. He captioned it, “Ball is life.”

One fan commented on the pictures, “Wow my favourite game.” Another one said, “Rock it like you rock Deepika's world.” A fan also called Ranveer a “trend-setter." A surprised fan commented, “Never in my life, I thought of seeing something like this. Ranveer playing with MGK and Jimmie. Damn.”

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Ranveer opened up about the game. He said, “I have been following basketball since my childhood and playing keenly since my teens; it is a life-enhancing sport that has developed a righteous sportsman’s spirit within me which has helped me tremendously in my career and personal life as well. It is an absolute honor to participate in NBA All-Stars Celebrity Game and I am grateful for this opportunity, I look forward to living my dream.”

Ranveer was last seen in Kabir Khan's film 83, which told the story of then Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup win. He will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordar. The film will mark the debut of actor Shalini Pandey. Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi will be seen in supporting roles.

He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline. The film will star actors Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to release next year.

