Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kiss on the beach in his new post, fan jokes ‘caption was written by Shashi Tharoor’

Ranveer Singh shared an appreciation post for Deepika Padukone after watching her performance in Gehraiyaan. He also shared a picture of them kissing on the beach during one of their vacations. While she wore a loose white shirt, he was bare-bodied in the photo.

Starting his post with the lyrics of the Gehraiyaan title track Doobey, Ranveer called Deepika a ‘tour de force’. “Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan,” he added.

Mouni Roy was one of the first ones to comment on the post. She dropped a heart as well as a ‘hands raised in celebration’ emoji. Rakul Preet Singh left heart emojis as well. Singer Shalmali Kholgade wrote, “Bless you both so abundantly!!! Precious people!!!”

Fans also showered love on Ranveer and Deepika. “Ok you guys! GOALS,” one wrote. “Someone please get me a Ranveer Singh,” another said. One Instagram user joked, “This caption was written by Shashi Tharoor,” referring to the politician’s penchant for fancy words.

In Gehraiyaan, Deepika plays an ambitious woman, Alisha, who finds herself stuck in a monotonous relationship and hitting roadblocks in her career. She begins an affair with Zain, her cousin Tia’s fiancé. The film, directed by Shakun Batra, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

Ranveer has been promoting Gehraiyaan too. Earlier this week, he shared a video in which he and Deepika were seen grooving to the song Beqaaboo in their car. She replied to his post and called him her ‘biggest cheerleader’.

Recently, Ranveer and Deepika were seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which told the story of the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup win.

