Ranveer Singh cries as he recalls what his dad told him during his days of struggle: 'Fikar mat kar tera papa betha hai'

Ranveer Singh was honoured with an award at a recent event in Dubai, which had Janhvi Kapoor, Govinda, Sunny Leone, and many other Bollywood celebs in attendance. While Ranveer accepted the award for superstar of the decade, he was in tears as he recounted his rise in the Hindi film industry. He looked at his parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, who sat in the audience, and spoke about him struggling to even get his portfolio made before he joined Bollywood. He also recalled crying and asking his mother if he’ll ever become an actor. Also read: Ranveer Singh holds Hema Malini’s hand at awards show. Watch

In a video from Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 (FFME 2022) that took place on Saturday, Ranveer Singh welled up and said, “Aapko yaad hai papa, barah saal pehle, mein koshish kar raha tha aur mein portfolio banane ja raha tha… socha apna calling card leke jayenge aur dikhayenge ki bhaiya mein hoon naya actor, please mujhe kaam do (remember papa, 12 years ago I was trying to get my portfolio made to take to people and ask them for work).”

He continued, “Portfolio ka quotation aaya ₹50,000… bola ke acha wala banayenge, bade photographer se banayenge. Meine bola papa ₹50,000 bohut expensive hai toh papa ne bola ‘fikar mat kar beta tera papa betha hai yahan pe’ (The portfolio would cost ₹50,000, which I thought was a lot, but my father asked me not to worry and said he will help me).”

Ranveer then spoke to his mother, who sat teary-eyed, “Aapko yaad hai mummy chote wale ghar mein… mera audition bohut kharab gaya tha phir mein wapas aya from the airport, I was bawling, I was crying… and said ‘mumma mere ko pata nahi mera jo ye sapna hai kabhi pura hoga ke nahi’ (remember mom, when we used to live in the smaller house, I gave a bad audition and came to you crying, asking if I will ever realise my dream of becoming an actor).”

Ranveer further said it was a ‘miracle’ that he was standing on the stage and receiving an award. Ranveer also spoke about filmmaker Aditya Chopra in his winning speech as he dedicated his award to him. "He took a chance on me, when no one did and said, 'I found my next Shah Rukh Khan," Ranveer said. He had made his acting debut with Yash Raj Films' romantic comedy, Band Baaja Baaraat (2010).

Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Govinda, Mouni Roy, Manushi Chhillar, Nargis Fakhri, Urvashi Rautela, and Tamannaah Bhatia were also spotted at the event. Veteran actor Hema Malini, was also seen. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award at FFME 2022.

