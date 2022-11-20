Ranveer Singh holds Hema Malini’s hand at awards show, Janhvi slays in metallic dress, Govinda dances on stage. Watch

It was Bollywood calling in Dubai as celebs like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Leone and Shehnaaz Gill descended upon the World Trade Centre for an awards night on Saturday. Bhumi Pednekar, Govinda, Mouni Roy, Manushi Chhillar, Nargis Fakhri, Urvashi Rautela, and Tamannaah Bhatia were also spotted at the event as they mingled with the likes of veteran actor Hema Malini, also known as Bollywood’s Dream Girl. Also read: Hema Malini decks up in heavy jewellery, ethnic outfit as she performs as Radha on stage

At the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 (FFME 2022) celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, who arrived at the red carpet in a metallic dress, also performed on stage. She wore a green outfit for her dance performance. At the awards event, Sunny Leone also danced to some hit numbers dressed in a silver outfit. She arrived at the awards in a blue gown.

Ranveer and Hema Malini were spotted hand-in-hand as he walked the veteran actor to the stage. Hema, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at FFME 2022, said about the honour, “It is a proof that I did some very good work in films. It’s a proud moment and though I have received lifetime achievement (awards) many times before, this is a special award.”

Ranveer Singh himself was also honoured with an award at the event – Superstar of The Decade award. He was in tears as he recounted his rise in the Hindi film industry. "I promise I will continue to entertain till the end of my life... I am a miracle standing in front of you," Ranveer said after winning his award, which he dedicated to the Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra for believing in him and discovering him. "He took a chance on me, when no one did and said, 'I found my next Shah Rukh Khan," Ranveer said.

Pakistani actors Sajal Aly, Humayun Saeed, and Fahad Mustafa were also seen at the awards show. Videos and photos of Fahad and Ranveer greeting each other were shared on social media. Govinda was also seen at the awards show, where he also performed on stage as wife Sunita Ahuja, Ranveer, and many other celebs stood in the audience and danced along with him.

