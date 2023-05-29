Ranveer Singh takes a break and travels with dad to Abu Dhabi in new ad, gets disappointed later. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh featured with his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani in a new advertisement for Abu Dhabi tourism. Taking to Twitter, @VisitAbuDhabi shared a video as the father-son duo relaxed on a beach in the city. While Ranveer thanked his father saying that he 'needed this', Jagjit responded that there was 'more to do'. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh cries as he recalls what his dad told him during his days of struggle)

Ranveer and his father spend time together in Abu Dhabi

Ranveer Singh and his dad Jagjit Singh Bhavnani in a new ad.

Ranveer and Jagjit next visited the mall, a museum and also took part in an activity. The duo went karting and swimming as well. During all of their outings, Jagjit repeatedly told Ranveer that there was 'more to do'. As the ad came to an end, Ranveer asked his father about their next activity but was left disappointed as he said that they needed to return home.

Ranveer spoke about his dad earlier

Ranveer, who made his acting debut with Band Baaja Baaraat, has often thanked his parents for their support. Last year, in a video shared by Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 (FFME 2022), Ranveer welled up while talking. He had said, “Aapko yaad hai papa, barah saal pehle, mein koshish kar raha tha aur mein portfolio banane ja raha tha… socha apna calling card leke jayenge aur dikhayenge ki bhaiya mein hoon naya actor, please mujhe kaam do (remember papa, 12 years ago I was trying to get my portfolio made to take to people and ask them for work).”

He had added, “Portfolio ka quotation aaya ₹50,000… bola ke acha wala banayenge, bade photographer se banayenge. Meine bola papa ₹50,000 bohut expensive hai toh papa ne bola ‘fikar mat kar beta tera papa betha hai yahan pe’ (The portfolio would cost ₹50,000, which I thought was a lot, but my father asked me not to worry and said he will help me).” Ranveer has featured in many films over the years including Lootera (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), (2018), Simmba (2018), Gully Boy (2019) and 83 (2021) among others.

Ranveer's next film

Ranveer was last seen in Cirkus, which failed to impress the audience. He will be next seen with Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, a film by director Karan Johar. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28.

