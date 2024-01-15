Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Sonam Kapoor react to Fighter trailer: I’m gobsmacked

Ranveer Singh praises Fighter trailer

Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared the trailer. She captioned it, "#FighterTrailer Out Now! #FighterOn25thJanuary releasing worldwide. Experience #Fighter on the big screen in IMAX 3D." Deepika's husband-actor Ranveer Singh commented, "Absolute fire!!!! (Fire emojis) What a trailer!!!! Stunning!!!! (small airplane emoji) I’m gobsmacked!!!!! (Exploding Head emoji) All the best, Team Fighter!!!!"

Rakesh Roshan, Sussanne Khan also laud trailer

Hrithik Roshan's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Super." Actor Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Bl**** bl**** insaneeeeee." Hrithik also posted the trailer on his Instagram and wrote, "Heart is for the sky, and life is for the country. Jai Hind! #FighterTrailer OUT NOW. #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D."

Taking to the comments section, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan said, "This is brilliant!!!" Pashmina Roshan commented, "Outstanding, let’s go, Patty!" Anil Kapoor's daughter, Sonam Kapoor also shared the trailer on her Instagram Stories. She simply tagged Anil Kapoor and wrote, "Rocky!!!"

Sonam's post on IG.

About Fighter trailer

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. The over three-minute-long trailer gave the audience a view of the Indian Air Force--the Air Dragons unit. The squad members embarked on a mission to safeguard our nation by confronting looming threats.

The trailer encapsulates the camaraderie, courage and sacrifice of these heroes. With power-packed aerial action sequences, hard-hitting dialogues, and strong performances of the star cast, the trailer hits the patriotic nerve. The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi Indian fighter planes. Fighter marks Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Deepika, Hrithik, Ranveer's upcoming films

Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. Hrithik will also be seen in the action thriller film War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Ranveer will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's directorial film Don 3.

