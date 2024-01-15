Unwell Deepika Padukone to give Fighter trailer launch a miss amid brewing rumours of tiff with director

Deepika will miss Fighter trailer launch event

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Deepika wrote, "Will miss my Squadron." She also added three emojis that indicate that the actor might have a fever. She also sent best wishes to team Fighter and wrote, “Good Luck team #Fighter #FighterTrailer.”

Deepika unfollows Siddharth on Instagram

The team of Fighter unveiled the film's official trailer on Monday. Though Deepika unfollowed Siddharth, he still follows her on the social media platform.

About Deepika and Siddharth's films so far

Earlier, Deepika and Siddharth had collaborated on two films--Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan. Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) is a romantic comedy film directed by Siddharth. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, and Minissha Lamba.

In Pathaan (2023), Shah Rukh Khan starred opposite Deepika. The film also featured John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The action thriller film was co-written and directed by Siddharth and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

About Fighter

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit theatres on January 25. The film marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration. It has been primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.

Fighter has been presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures. In the film, Hrithik plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika is Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil stars as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

So far, three songs from the upcoming film have been unveiled. After the songs, Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch, the makers of Fighter unveiled the pilot theme song Heer Aasmani. Composed by Vishal & Sheykhar, with lyrics penned by Kumaar, and sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, and B Praak.

Deepika has another film this year

Fans will also see Deepika in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani. The film, which was expected to release on January 12, will now hit the big screens on May 9. Kalki 2898 AD made waves after its debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

