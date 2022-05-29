Ranveer Singh falls off laughing as he practises hook step of RRR song Naacho Naacho for IPL closing ceremony. Watch

Ranveer Singh has shared a glimpse of his preparations ahead of his performance at the closing ceremony for Indian Premier League 2022 on Sunday. The actor took to his social media accounts on Sunday to share a montage of videos from his rehearsals, and said that he is confident about the upcoming performance. The closing ceremony of the Tata IPL Final will be held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, later in the day. Also Read| Fans find similarities as Abhishek Bachchan takes up DJing, Ranveer Singh dances on table at Karan Johar’s bash. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posting the video, Ranveer wrote, “Capacity Crowd?…. Just bring it!” The video showed him practising the hook steps of several popular songs picturised on him, including Khalibali from Padmaavat (2018) and Tattad Tattad from RamLeela (2013) among others. He could also be seen practising the hook step of the song Naatu Naatu aka Naacho Naacho from RRR.

Naatu Naatu is a dance number featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan performing matching steps. The song had become a social media sensation after its release in November 2022, with many copying the hook step of the song. Ranveer has been previously seen humming the song on Instagram Live, and performing it at a wedding.

Ranveer will now be performing it at the IPL closing ceremony. The rehearsal video showed him practicing the hook step with one, and then two dancers. He even fell down laughing as he tried to accurately learn the dance moves. Commenting on the video, actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Nacho nacho baba.” Fans also expressed excitement to see his performance at IPL.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Music maestro AR Rahman will also be performing at the closing ceremony, after the final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Singer Neeti Mohan had shared a video from the stadium in which she and AR Rahman were seen rehearsing onstage. Actor Aamir Khan will also attend the ceremony to unveil the trailer of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had announced earlier this week that they will be putting on a show at the closing ceremony to celebrate 75 years of India's independence and show the journey of Indian cricket over the seven decades.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON