Fans find similarities as Abhishek Bachchan takes up DJing, Ranveer Singh dances on table at Karan Johar’s bash. Watch

Karan Johar threw a party to remember on his 50th birthday on Wednesday and almost the entire Bollywood made sure to have a blast at the bash. Among those who joined the disc jockey-- Ganesh at the DJ mixer, and even took up his role, were Abhishek Bachchan and Ranveer Singh. Now videos of Abhishek DJing at the party and Ranveer dancing on his table have appeared online. Also read: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar dance to Dhafaliwale at his birthday bash. Watch

A video of Abhishek from the bash shows him sitting on the DJ's chair and moving his hands up in the air to the beats of the music. He had attended the party with wife Aishwarya Rai.

A fan commented to a video shared on a paparazzo account, “A life in DJ town!!” Another commented, “Kjo ka bday kam metgala jyada lg rha h (its looking less like Karan Johar's birthday party and more like Met gala).” One more fan said for Abhishek, “He is too good, though he looks like the most educated unlce in every party lol.” Another added, “Ye pakka Ranveer ki copy (he is a copy of Ranveer for sure).”

A video of Ranveer, who arrived at the party sans Deepika Padukone as she was occupied with her jury duty at Cannes, also caught attention of his fans. He attended the party in formals paired with a blingy jacket. The actor is seen dancing on the DJ's table to the song Party On My Mind in the video.

Earlier, videos of Neetu Kapoor and Karan dancing to Dhafaliwale and Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai songs at the party also made their way online.

Among others at the party were Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali khan and Malaika Arora.

