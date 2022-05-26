Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar dance to Dhafaliwale at his birthday bash. Watch

Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor were among the many close friends of Karan Johar who had a blast at his 50th birthday bash on Wednesday. The next day, Neetu shared a video of herself and Karan, dancing to her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor's hit song, Dhafaliwale Dhafli Baja. Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan opt for same look as they attend Karan Johar's bash

The video shows Neetu, in white co-ords, dancing with Karan, who is in a shimmery green blazer. As Karan beats the LED dhafali, Neetu does the hookstep from the song.

The hit song from the 1979 film Sargam had Rishi playing the dhafali and Jayaprada dancing to the song in a garden. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi, with music by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

Neetu and Ranbir joined Karan to celebrate his 50th birthday in style. Bling seems to be the theme of the party which also had Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor in attendance. While Neetu was in white, Ranbir was in a black tee-trousers paired with a blue blazer.

Neetu is now making her acting comeback with Jugjugg Jeeyo, a Karan Johar production. As part of a promotional gesture, Ranbir did the ceremonial folding of hands near his head and also asked Neetu to do so. It is a common gesture to to pray for one's well-being.

Jugjugg Jeeyo trailer was released on Sunday with the caption on social media, “A family is built on love, laughter, tears, forgiveness and togetherness! Experience all of it at the same time with this special parivaar and their reunion filled with surprises!”

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24.

