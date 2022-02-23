Ranveer Singh fanboys over NBA star in unseen video, fans say ‘he’s like a kid in candy store’. Watch

A video of Ranveer Singh interacting with basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo was shared on Reddit. The actor, who played in the National Basketball Association’s All-Star Celebrity Game recently, earlier posted the clip on his Instagram Stories.

Ranveer could be seen giving Giannis a fist bump and telling him, “From the bottom of the bottom to the top of the pops, baby. That’s how we do it. That’s champion stuff. Your core is of a champion. And you are a warrior, brother. I love and respect you. From across the seven seas, man. I’ll always be cheering for you.”

The video got a lot of love from fans. “Aww he’s like a kid in the candy store,” one wrote. “He is just excited. Let the man have his moment. He is living his dream. I would probably be the same if I were to meet my fav sports stars. I find it endearing and this makes him more real. This man is all heart,” another said.

“Bahahahahaha. This entire NBA all-star weekend has endeared me to Ranveer so, so much. This guy is just so comfortable fanboying out like this while he has been specifically invited to participate to boost numbers as a huge Bollywood star lol. Joh bhi kaho, but banda authentic toh hai (Say what you want, but the guy is authentic). Never change, Ranveer,” one comment read.

Ranveer was invited to be a part of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game along with several international stars. He posted pictures with Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Bill Murray, Shaquille O'Neal and others.

Before travelling to Cleveland for the game, Ranveer said in a statement, “It is quite exciting for me! This is the stuff of dreams. That it’s so far-fetched that it’s not even on my bucket list. I will be playing against and with some of the finest talents in the world of talent and sport and it’ll be a great experience to be in Cleveland in what is a weekend-long celebration of basketball culture. I am really looking forward to it.”

Ranveer has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Shankar’s remake of his Tamil blockbuster Anniyan and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

