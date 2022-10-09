'Cultural ambassador' Ranveer Singh gets Shaquille O'Neal to do Khali Bali with him. Watch

Ranveer Singh is making a bunch of famous friends at an NBA event. His latest video shows him dancing with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, popularly known as Shaq. Ranveer showed him how to dance the electric Khali Bali from his movie Padmaavat. (Also read: NBA commentators are surprised at Ranveer Singh's 38 million followers, his fans shouting 'Apna time aayega'. Watch)

Ranveer showed Shaq how to do the beard touching steps and more. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq.” Several Bollywood celebs reacted to the video in the comments section. “The shaq attack,” wrote Varun Dhawan. Badshah called him ‘Shaqaal’ and Dino Morea mentioned “He’s hugeeeee.” Singer and producer Tesher called Ranveeer “cultural ambassador #1.”

Previously, Ranveer launched into a dance with another NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. He taught him the steps to his song Tattad Tattad from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela. “The Greek Freak gettin’ his Tattad Tattad on! @giannis_an34,” he wrote with the video.

He was also part of the celebrity match organised by NBA recently. He joined the court with Machine Gun Kelly and others as desi fans cheered for the audience. Even NBA commentators were surprised with all the attention he was getting. “This Bollywood star has over 38 million Instagram followers. That's right, I said over 38 million,” they said about him.

Ranveer is an Indian NBA ambassador and is often seen at NBA events, interacting with players and others celebrities.

Ranveer will be seen with Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film will release in 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in his kitty. He has a double role in the movie that stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and multiple comedians.

