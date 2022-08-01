Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's wrap up party: Ranveer Singh hugs Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt makes virtual appearance. Watch

On Monday, actor Dharmendra shared a video from the wrap up party of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the video, Ranveer is captured giving a tight hug to Dharmendra. In another video shared by a fan account, Alia is seen on a video call. Also Read: Dharmendra poses in kurta for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot wrap, gets a visit from Bobby Deol, grandson Aryaman

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Dosto, Pyaari iss Production ke saath beete pyaaree Lamheen ye bahut yaad aayenge (Friends, the beautiful moments I spent with this beautiful production. I will cherish these moments)." Karan Johar can be heard saying, “Thank you for your blessings. We love you Dharam and we can't thank you enough for being a part of your cinema." Dharam then replies, “I am extremely happy to be a part of this. Love you all”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer also shared a video from the wrap-up party on Instagram. He captioned it, “Many days of - hearty laughs, tears, mischief, love, blood & sweat. Somewhere in between action and cut, this kahani found a family within the hearts of everyone on set. It's a talkie wrap-up #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani with just 1 song to go. We will see you on the big screen. Coming soon in 2023."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shared by Ranveer features him, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and the film's crew. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who assisted Karan for the project, is also seen laughing in the video. Ranveer says, “I always wanted to be in Karan Johar's film. I always wanted to do Dharma film. Little did I know my first Dharma film would be directed by the man, the boss himself.” The video also features small snippets of crew hugging each others, customised cakes and decor.

Earlier, Dharmendra shared a photo from the last day of the shoot on Instagram. His son, Bobby Deol and grandson Aryaman also visited him on the last day of his shoot. Bobby shared pictures on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. It is scheduled to release on February 10,2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON