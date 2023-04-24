Ranveer Singh is good as an actor, but I like Ranbir Kapoor more, says Rohini Hattangadi: ‘Woh jo behave karta hai...’

Veteran actor Rohini Hattangadi, in a recent interview, picked Ranbir Kapoor, when she was asked to choose between him and Ranveer Singh. When asked if she 'doesn't like Ranveer', she said, he was good as an actor, but she likes Ranbir more. Rohini also said that the way Ranveer behaves off-screen might be appreciated by the younger generation, but his behaviour was ‘not really appropriate’. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says Ranveer Singh made Alauddin Khilji 'terrifying' in Padmaavat

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan in 2016.

While Ranbir began his journey in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007, Ranveer Singh made his acting debut in Band Baaja Baaraat three years later. Over the years, the two have been pitted against one another on various occasions. Now, actor Rohini Hattangadi has shared her views on the actors.

In an interview with Unfiltered By Samdish, the veteran actor said, when asked if she doesn’t like Ranveer Singh, “As an actor he is good, but I like Ranbir Kapoor more.” She further said, "Woh jo behave karta hai, mere khayal mein young generation ke liye toh bahut sahi behave karta hai. Shayad meri generation… Public figure ho toh thoda sa hona chahiye na kuch (The way Ranveer behaves is appropriate for the young generation, but not really for my generation. As a public figure, you should behave accordingly).”

Rohini Hattangadi's video from her latest interview was shared on Reddit by Bolly Blinds N Gossip, along with the caption, "Rohini ji (Bafta award-winner for her role in Gandhi from 1982) picks her fav between Ranbir and Ranveer." Many reacted to the post; while some agreed with her, others talked about why the 'older generation doesn't like Ranveer'.

A comment read, "Ranveer as an actor is really good. But his offscreen persona isn’t everyone’s cup of tea." Another one wrote, "Am I the only one who likes both Ranveer and Ranbir? They are both incredible actors. I am rooting for both of them. But, I have definitely noticed that the older generation doesn't like Ranveer because of his wild, hyper personality. They prefer the calm, gentlemanly behaviour of Ranbir similar to the older stars like Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan." A fan defended Ranveer, and commented, “Ranveer is the guy for me. As an actor and as a person.”

Earlier, actors such as Vaani Kapoor, who have worked with both Ranbir and Ranveer, revealed how different they are from one another. In a 2022 interview with India Today, Vaani had said, “Both are brilliant actors and phenomenal at what they do. They are dreams for any filmmaker, producer or co-actor. The one thing they don’t have in common is personalities. They both have such distinct personalities. Ranbir is super chill I think and Ranveer is super hyper, in a good way, and he has great energy.”

Ranbir recently wrapped up filming for Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ranveer will be soon seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

