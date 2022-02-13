Ranveer Singh joins Alia Bhatt to perform her Dholida hook step from Gangubai Kathiwadi, fan says 'that's my man'. Watch

Alia Bhatt is currently promoting her film Gangubai Kathiawadi and was joined by her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh during the promotions. The Bajirao Mastani actor went on to dance with Alia to the song Dholida from the film.

Alia was decked up in a white and pink floral saree as she was promoting the film at a studio. Ranveer joined her in a tee and denims and sported a ponytail. He started grooving to Dholida and was later joined by her. The two went on to perform Alia's hookstep from the Gangubai Kathiawadi song before he walked away and Alia bid him goodbye with a flying kiss.

Alia took to her Instagram stories and posted the video with the caption, "Also look who graced us with his star presence". A fan reacted to the video saying, “That's my man.” Another reacted, “Loooove.”

Dholida is a celebratory song that features Alia performing garba in a white saree, along with her friends in the Kamathipura area. It has been composed by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh. Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada have sung the song penned by Kumaar.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is Alia's first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranveer has already featured in three of his films: Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

