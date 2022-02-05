Mahesh Bhatt says Alia Bhatt ‘stands out’ in Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif also react

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer released on Friday and left all from her industry counterparts to her friends, family and fans in awe. Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt and actors Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif also shared their reaction to the trailer.

Alia plays a brothel owner turned matriarch and politician in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her fans hailed her for her badass avatar in the film trailer.

Mahesh Bhatt, who calls Alia his masterpiece, said she stands out in the trailer. He told ETimes, “Alia stands out as Gangubai because she has not moulded herself to a model.”

He said in a message to her, “Remain what you are. Don’t try to be different from what you are, even for a moment. Only then you will begin to share your ‘fragrance’. Your need to be accepted by the world makes you give in. A flower does not preach. A weed does not want to be a rose. It does not care if you do not praise it or even crush it. The model is the problem.”

Alia Bhatt reacted to Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's response to her Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer.

Deepika shared the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Good luck”. Alia reacted to it with a kissing gif. Katrina also shared it on her Instagram Stories, “Aluuuu can't wait.” Alia reacted to it with a gif expressing her excitement.

Alia also reacted to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's gesture post the trailer release. Ranbir was asked to share his reaction to the same, he did an Alia-style namaste to the paparazzi. Reacting to the same on her Instagram Stories, Alia hailed him as “Best boyfriend ever”.

Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: Alia Bhatt shines as feisty queen of Kamathipura, Ajay Devgn makes powerful cameo. Watch

Anil Kapoor also had an interesting reaction to Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer. He said, “Goosebumps and chills @aliabhatt jumps off the screen, grabs you by your collar and compels you to take notice of how badass she is as #GangubaiKathiawadi. Can't wait for this epic treat.”

The film will release in theatres on February 25. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and others.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON