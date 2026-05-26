Ranveer Singh makes first appearance hours after FWICE ban on him, hides face with mask as he flies out of Mumbai

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport late on Monday night. The actor's appearance came hours after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against him, effectively calling for a shadow ban on him in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh flies out of Mumbai

Ranveer Singh was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday night.

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On Monday night, paparazzi shared videos and pictures of Ranveer at the airport. Dressed in a cool white kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket, Ranveer complemented his appearance with a black face mask and sunglasses. Videos showed him exiting his vehicle and making his way into the airport amid tight security. As the paps around called for him to pose, Ranveer walked straight ahead.

The ‘ban’ on Ranveer Singh

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{{^usCountry}} Ranveer's spotting came barely hours after the FWICE announced they were boycotting him for allegedly walking out of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 days before the film's shoot was to begin. Farhan and Ranveer have been embroiled in a dispute over the film since last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranveer's spotting came barely hours after the FWICE announced they were boycotting him for allegedly walking out of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 days before the film's shoot was to begin. Farhan and Ranveer have been embroiled in a dispute over the film since last year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore. "The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention. In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties. Farhan Akhtar, along with the producer of the film. During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film," FWICE's letter read. Ranveer Singh reacts to ‘ban’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore. "The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention. In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties. Farhan Akhtar, along with the producer of the film. During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film," FWICE's letter read. Ranveer Singh reacts to ‘ban’ {{/usCountry}}

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Later on Monday night, Ranveer's official spokesperson addressed the controversy and the non-cooperation directive. In a statement, the spokesperson said, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

The statement added that Ranveer does not wish to address the matter further: “While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.”

Don 3 was announced by Farhan's Excel Entertainment in August 2023, with a teaser revealing Ranveer as the new Don, a role immortalised first by Amitabh Bachchan and later by Shah Rukh Khan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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