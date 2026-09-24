Ranveer Singh makes first public appearance after 2nd baby’s birth at Hunkkaar premiere; fans call him ‘handsome dad’

Ranveer Singh and wife Deepika Padukone are currently on cloud nine. The actors recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Ranveer made his first public appearance after becoming a father for the second time at the premiere of Aneet Padda’s web show Hunkkaar.

Ranveer makes first public after welcoming second child

Ranveer Singh attended Hunkkaar premiere.

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At the premeire, The actor could not hide his happiness as he interacted with photographers and fans at the event. Ranveer arrived at the premiere wearing an all-white suit. He looked dapper and wore black sunglasses to complete his look. The actor was seen posing for photographers at the event. Ranveer’s parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani, also attended the premiere. He was also seen shaking hands with the paparazzi and posing for pictures with them.

The actor was visibly beaming as the paparazzi shouted, "Congratulations", wishing the new father. Take a look:

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Internet reacts

{{^usCountry}} Fans were excited to see the new dad in town. A fan complimented his look and wrote, “He looks dapper 🫶🏼.” One more comment read, “He is the most handsome.” One more comment read, "Most handsome dad." Deepika and Ranveer announce birth of second baby {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were excited to see the new dad in town. A fan complimented his look and wrote, “He looks dapper 🫶🏼.” One more comment read, “He is the most handsome.” One more comment read, "Most handsome dad." Deepika and Ranveer announce birth of second baby {{/usCountry}}

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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the arrival of their second baby girl on September 19. The couple shared a joint Instagram post featuring a picture of a tiny footprint with the words “Welcome baby girl” written on it. The post also mentioned the baby’s date of birth as September 19, 2026, along with the names of Ranveer, Deepika and their elder daughter Dua Singh Padukone.

The couple’s friends from the film industry were quick to congratulate them. Sonu Sood, Shreya Ghoshal, Masaba Gupta and Kriti Kharbanda, among others, expressed their happiness in the comments section.

The birth of their second child comes two years after the couple welcomed their first daughter, Dua, in September 2024. Deepika and Ranveer had announced their second pregnancy in April 2026. They had also shared pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot before welcoming their baby girl.

About Hunkkaar

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Hunkkaar is Aneet Padda’s upcoming web show, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh. The trailer introduces Aneet’s character as someone who accuses a powerful spiritual guru of abuse, while Fatima’s character of a cop takes on the influential guru. The show is craeted by Nitya Mehra and Karan D. Kapadia.

Ranveer’s upcoming film

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently preparing for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Jai Mehta. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and is set against a dystopian Mumbai. Ranveer was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.