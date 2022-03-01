Ranveer Singh reacts after fan tattoos actor's face on his back, gives him a hug: ‘Kya baat’. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday spoke to his fan who tattooed his face on his back. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Ranveer was seen at the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu, Mumbai. After he got down from his car, the paparazzi stationed there asked him to come to the front for the pictures. Ranveer replied, "Kya Covid khatam hogaya kya (Has Covid-19 come to an end?)." He however came forward and posed for the camera. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh shares pics from Sunday at in-laws' home in Bengaluru: Tasty treats, baby Deepika Padukone and more)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following that, a child came to him to click pictures with the actor. Ranveer spoke to him and posed for the photo. He also shook his hand with a female paparazzo standing nearby. Ranveer said, "Oho naya chehra (A new face). Hello ma'am. Nice to meet you."

Ranveer then met his fan who tattooed the actor's face on his back. As the fan showed him the tattoo, he pointed and said, "Kya baat (loosely translates to wow)." As the fan said that he is a big fan of the actor and wanted to meet him for over a year, Ranveer said, "Chalo mil gaye (You found me)." He then gave the man a side hug and posed for a picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor recently returned to Mumbai with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone. He had at first travelled to Cleveland, US, for the NBA All-Star Game. Following his return to India, he visited his in-laws' home in Bengaluru. On Sunday, he had given a peek of his weekend on Instagram Stories. He had shared a Boomerang video as he enjoyed a sweet dish and captioned it, "Chiroti halu (sweet dish) Mmmm." He had added 'Bangalore' and 'Sunday' stickers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had also shared a throwback photo of his father-in-law, former badminton player Prakash Padukone and wrote, "Straight ledge (star emoji)". Ranveer added a trophy sticker with 'first' written on it. He also posted a childhood picture of Deepika.

Ranveer's visit to Sanjay's office comes a few days after he thanked the filmmaker following his win at the Best Actor Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award. The actor collaborated with Sanjay for Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, news agency ANI quoted him as saying, "Mr Bhansali is somebody who has shaped me as an artist more than any other creative collaborator in my entire life. I used to approach acting a certain way - I used to think 'mujhe sab pata hai (I know everything)' but Mr Bhansali stripped down my constructs."

Meanwhile, Ranveer will soon be seen starring in YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shankar's remake of his blockbuster Anniyan and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.