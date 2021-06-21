Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranveer Singh resumes shooting for his upcoming film, spotted arriving on the sets. See pics
bollywood

Ranveer Singh resumes shooting for his upcoming film, spotted arriving on the sets. See pics

Ranveer Singh is reportedly working on a huge project, details of which are yet to be revealed by the makers. He also awaits the release of his films - 83 and Cirkus.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Ranveer Singh has a number of films in the pipeline including 83, Cirkus and Sooryavanshi.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has resumed work in Mumbai after the second wave of Covid-19. On Monday morning, the Padmaavat star was spotted arriving on the sets of his upcoming project.

The actor donned a yellow hoodie paired with red track pants. Ranveer Singh was also sporting a hat with a face mask, owing to the safety protocols put in place amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

An eye-witness from the shoot shared, "Ranveer has always been one of the first actors to resume shooting after every lockdown because he truly believes that the industry needs to restart. So, again he is one of the first superstars to resume work. Clearly, with every production house vigilant about maintaining all protocols laid down by the government, it is exciting to see industry icons like Ranveer stepping out and wanting to contribute to the industry that has been plagued by the pandemic."

Ranveer Singh was spotted on the set of his upcoming big film, details of which are awaited.

The source added, "He was shooting for a huge project that has been kept under wraps. Details of which will be made public soon. It's an intense shoot today for him and Ranveer was seen in his trademark enthusiasm, ready to go. When you have a star like him excited to be on the sets, everything changes. It's such a positive signal to the industry that things are finally restarting."

Also read: Neena Gupta's biggest reveals: Going 5 years without talking to Vivian Richards, Satish Kaushik's offer to marry

Ranveer has multiple projects lined up. While he is all set to treat movie buffs with Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty, he is also awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama 83, which was scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.

The film features his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia.

Ranveer also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama, Takht and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline.

