Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge beats live-streaming backlash, crosses 50 million viewership

Actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge sparked a mixed response upon its OTT debut on JioHotstar in India, with many viewers voicing their dissatisfaction over the film’s live-streaming format. However, the criticism did little to affect its popularity.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge was released on Netflix internationally last month.

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Despite the online backlash, the spy drama drew a massive audience, clocking over 50 million viewers in its opening weekend.

Dhurandhar The Revenge gets over 50 million viewers

As per a statement issued by the streaming giant, the film reached 50 million viewers within its opening weekend. The film was streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Notably, 60 per cent of the film's total watch-time came from connected TV devices, which highlights strong co-viewing behaviour.

Talking about the film’s debut on streaming, Alok Jain, Head, Hindi and English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV and Studios), JioStar, said, "The response to Dhurandhar The Revenge has been nothing short of extraordinary... The fact that 60% of viewing came from Connected TV devices further reinforces how premium entertainment is increasingly becoming a shared, large-screen experience in households across the country. The success of the film, coupled with the RAW & Undekha experience, demonstrates the growing appetite for immersive, event-led entertainment on streaming.”

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{{^usCountry}} The first instalment of Dhurandhar had witnessed over 32 million video views in the first three days of the title drop on the platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first instalment of Dhurandhar had witnessed over 32 million video views in the first three days of the title drop on the platform. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge released on JioHotstar on June 4, with the platform opting for a live-streaming format for the premiere. However, the film has been made available for regular streaming since June 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge released on JioHotstar on June 4, with the platform opting for a live-streaming format for the premiere. However, the film has been made available for regular streaming since June 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At that time, several social media users expressed their disappointment with the format. One wrote, “Hotstar is streaming Dhurandhar 2 in a live format, no OTT is as embarrassing as this one”, with another stating, “They streamed #Dhurandhar2 live as if it is some cricket match. When you click watch live, it says live stream has ended. First in my bloodline to witness a movie streamed live.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At that time, several social media users expressed their disappointment with the format. One wrote, “Hotstar is streaming Dhurandhar 2 in a live format, no OTT is as embarrassing as this one”, with another stating, “They streamed #Dhurandhar2 live as if it is some cricket match. When you click watch live, it says live stream has ended. First in my bloodline to witness a movie streamed live.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in the two films. The first film collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel has grossed over ₹1790 crore.

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The films tell the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to bring down a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a Lyari politician and integrates into the society there to do this.

While the films were praised for their slick narrative, many complained that they seemed to glorify the BJP administration while downplaying the achievements of previous governments. This led to the propaganda charge. Following this, several celebrities from Anupam Kher to Piyush Mishra, came forward to defend the film.

Some time back, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, one of the producers of the film, hinted at a surprise related to the movie, expected to be unveiled later this year. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves.” The statement has left fans guessing what it could be. Dhurandhar The Revenge was released on Netflix internationally last month.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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