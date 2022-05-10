Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar release cleared, Delhi HC orders new disclaimers to be added

The Delhi high court has cleared Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar for theatrical release on May 13, asking the producers to add new disclaimers. The court was hearing a petition that sought removal of a scene involving pre-natal sex determination test. (Also read: Ranveer Singh on SRK: 'He built this mall, we just have small shops in it')

Earlier, Delhi HC had demanded a screening. The bench, headed by acting chief Justice Vipin Sangh, asked Yash Raj Films to show them the relevant scene, or face a stay on the release. Staring Shalini Pandey opposite Ranveer, Jayeshbhai Jordaar also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

A Bar and Bench report quoted the court's order thus: "We have also perused the trailer and also the relevant scenes from the movie. We had suggested certain further disclaimers to be displayed in the trailer and also in the movie when the scenes in relation to ultrasound scene and another connected scene is depicted. The learned senior counsel, without prejudice to his submissions, has agreed to depict a further static warning/disclaimer to be depicted during the running of both the scenes." Justice Naveen Chawla and Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, on the bench, watched the relevant scenes from the movie. Jayesbhai Jordaar is slated for a theatrical release on May 13.

It added, "A screenshot of such disclaimer is reproduced here. Keeping in view that the film has already been certified and is scheduled to be released on May 13 and the disclaimer that has now been agreed to be shown during the scene in question. The senior counsel submits that similar warning/disclaimer will be depicted on all formats on the trailer and YouTube. He however submits that he will require some time. he assures that the same will be done. The R-4 is bound by the statements made by the senior counsel on its behalf."

During the argument, the bench said that it is the responsibility of the filmmakers to ensure that social evils, when shown onscreen, are not glorified. Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing on behalf of the producers, cited the references of two recent films - Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat - to insist that the film must be seen in its entirety.

The court also ordered that the disclaimers must be added in YouTube trailers as well as the film when it lands on any digital platform. The producers have been given six days to add the disclaimers to the related YouTube videos.

