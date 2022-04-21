Ranveer Singh says Aditya Chopra once told him he's no Hrithik Roshan in his looks: 'So try acting'

Ranveer Singh has said that in his initial days in the film industry, he was told that he did not have the good looks of a Bollywood hero and he must focus on acting instead. Producer of his first film, Aditya Chopra, told him that he was ‘no Hrithik Roshan’ and therefore, he must focus on acting. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan poses with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan during LA vacation. See pic)

"Ahead of the release of my first film, I went to the theatre to watch some other movie. My poster was up there and two guys were discussing the poster. 'Who is he, he does not look like a hero,' they said. I heard it. Not only this, even filmmaker Aditya Chopra told me in my second meeting, 'You are no Hrithik Roshan so you should act'. I replied to him 'yes sir. I will try my best'," a Navbharat Times report quoted Ranveer as saying. Ranveer and Anushka featured in lead roles in Band Baaja Baaraat.

Ranveer recently spoke to media at the trailer launch of his new film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Insisting that he continues to be as passionate about films and acting as he was 10 years ago, Ranveer told the media, "I must mention Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has really moulded me as an artiste along the way. I have learnt that the craft of acting is limitless. There are no boundaries, you can make your own rules as you go. I just want to keep exploring. My hunger for characters, stories, and work is becoming even more insatiable. I'm obsessed with films, characters, and this whole world. As obsessed as I was 10 years ago, if it's possible, I'm even more obsessive about my craft now." Ranveer has worked in three of Sanjay Leela's movies - Ramleela Goliyo Ki Raasleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar features Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Shalini Pandey in important roles alongside Ranveer. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer's debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat.

