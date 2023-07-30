Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone ‘loved’ Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she says ‘nobody can do it like you’. Watch

Deepika Padukone has delivered her verdict on her husband Ranveer Singh's new film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After she missed the premiere earlier this week, Ranveer took her to watch his romantic comedy on Saturday evening. (Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in black, Ranveer Singh sans Deepika Padukone)

Ranveer posts video with Deepika

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer took to his Instagram on Sunday and posted a video of him and Deepika dancing to What Jhumka, the popular dance number from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They're seated inside a car; Ranveer is wearing a black T-shirt and a black beanie with black-rimmed spectacles. Deepika is wearing a denim jacket, which as Ranveer's Instagram Stories from last evening revealed, has his initials embroidered on it.

After both dance to What Jhumka, Ranveer gets Deepika to mimic his character of Rocky from the film. The video ends with Deepika laughing and telling Ranveer, “Only you can do this.”

Ranveer wrote in the caption accompanying the video, “She LLLLLLLOVED it! @deepikapadukone #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.”

Comments on Ranveer and Deepika's video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt, who plays the lead role of Rani opposite Ranveer in the film, posted a bunch of hearts-in-eyes emojis on Ranveer and Deepika's video. Jonita Gandhi, the female vocalist of What Jhumka, commented, “This is the video I needed today (heart emoji).”

Even Bear Grylls, the host of the adventure reality show Into the Wild with Bear Grylls, who shot an episode with Ranveer as the special guest for Netflix last year, posted bow down and fire emojis on the video.

Among others who commented on the post included actors Hansika Motwani and Amruta Khanvilkar. The official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar's banner that has backed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also commented on the post, “Only BIG PREM from this side!”

Deepika on Rocky Aur Rani

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the music launch of the film, Ranveer had said Deepika is excited to watch the film. “Deepika is really excited and is looking forward to seeing the movie. She loved the trailer and she understands what it means to me to be in Karan Johar’s directorial as a lead. It is a big deal. He is one of the eminent filmmakers of our country. She knows that it means a lot to me and she is very excited for me. She is very excited to see this performance. She keeps singing the songs around the house. I cannot wait for her to see the film and know what she thinks about it."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON