Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in black, Ranveer Singh sans Deepika Padukone

Ranbir and Alia twin in black

Alia and her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor were seen arriving together, twinning in black. While she paired the black T-shirt with faded denims and black shoes, Ranbir wore black track pants and white shoes. They both wore matching patches that read ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani.’

At the music launch of the film last week, Alia revealed that Ranbir has been very involved in the music of the film through her. "Karan, Pritam Da and Ranbir together have given a fantastic album (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil). So when the songs were being made during scratch, since then, I've been making Ranbir listen to the songs, much to Pritam Da's disapproval because he gets very protective of the song. But he's really involved in the musical journey because he has a very, very strong instinct for sound. So when he heard Tum Kya Mile, he gave his opinion there only, that 'This is good, this will really work'. So he's actually, when I'm working on a film, I kind of, with my enthusiasm, take him through the journey along with me even if he has other things to do. I kind of drag him into it. He hasn't seen the film yet. He's going to see it next week," Alia said.

Ranveer attends premiere sans Deepika

Ramveer also arrived at the premiere wearing a patch reading ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani’ on his chest, but without his wife Deepika Padukone. He wore a white T-short, multi-coloured threaded blue denims, and blue sunglasses. Deepika was spotted at the airport on Monday so it was assumed she's not in town.

At the music launch of the film, Ranveer said Deepika is excited to watch the film as well. “Deepika is really excited and is looking forward to seeing the movie. She loved the trailer and she understands what it means to me to be in Karan Johar’s directorial as a lead. It is a big deal. He is one of the eminent filmmakers of our country. She knows that it means a lot to me and she is very excited for me. She is very excited to see this performance. She keeps singing the songs around the house. I cannot wait for her to see the film and know what she thinks about it," Ranveer said.

Other celebs at the premiere

Among other celebs who attended the premiere include Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON