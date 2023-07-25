Dhindhora Baje Re: Twitter can't get over Jaya Bachchan's stern expressions in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's song

Jaya's character has come into the spotlight yet again, in the latest song of the film, called Dhindhora Baje Re. The energetic dance number featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh comes in the film on the occasion of Durga Puja. In a sea of red dresses and background, Jaya stands as a lone figure in a dark blue sari.

Twitter reacts to Jaya's stern expression

Twitter can't get over Jaya's stern expressions throughout Dhindhora Baje Re. Many of the users took to the microblogging site to share funny reactions and memes on the same.

One user shared a screenshot of Jaya's expression from the song and captioned it, “Jaya Bachchan's reaction after watching Kajra Re,” referring to the popular dance song from Shaad Ali's 2005 romantic comedy Bunty Aur Babli, featuring Jaya's family — husband Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. However, at that point of time, Aishwarya wasn't married to Abhishek.

About Dhindhora Baje Re

The new song shows Alia Bhatt in an over-the-ankle red saree and Ranveer Singh in a red anarkali and churidaar, dancing in front of a Durga Puja idol. The two get strange looks from their respective family members as they dance their hearts out. While Rani's family members finally come around, Jaya Bachchan, who plays Rocky's grandmother, walks out in rage.

The song shows Alia and Ranveer twinning in traditional red attires, dancing with full enthusiasm. The song is set inside a Durga Puja celebration, and has several background dancers, also dressed in red. It has been sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music has been composed by Pritam and the song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Alia and Ranveer launched the song in Kolkata.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON