Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh says Simmba 2 will definitely happen: ‘Was always meant to be a franchise’
bollywood

Ranveer Singh says Simmba 2 will definitely happen: ‘Was always meant to be a franchise’

In a recent interaction, Ranveer Singh revealed that a sequel to his 2018 hit Simmba is on the cards as director Rohit Shetty had always intended it to be a franchise.
Ranveer Singh as Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao in the 2018-hit Simmba.
Published on Jan 13, 2022 04:19 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Fans of Ranveer Singh’s hit cop action film Simmba have reasons to rejoice. After his first successful solo outing and a cameo in the recently-released Sooryavanshi, Simmba is soon set to be seen again on screen.

During  a recent interaction, Ranveer not only confirmed that a sequel to Rohit Shetty’s 2018 hit is definitely happening but also that when it does, he will be starring in it. However, Ranveer did not give a time frame on when the film is to go on floors.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Ranveer spoke about Simmba 2 and said, “If God willing, it will definitely happen.” The actor revealed that Rohit Shetty had always intended Simmba to be a franchise. “It was always intended to become a franchise. Whenever Rohit sir does make it, I will always be game because Simmba is my favourite character to play,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty, starred Ranveer along with Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood with a cameo by Ajay Devgn, who reprised his role from Rohit’s Singham series. The film, which was a remake of the 2015 Telugu film Temper, was a commercial success, grossing over 400 crore at the box office worldwide.

The two characters- Simmba and Singham- again played by Ajay and Ranveer, were also seen in the 2021 Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, also directed by Rohit Shetty. Together, these three titles make up Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

Also read: Did you know Deepika secretly got engaged to Ranveer four years before wedding?

Ranveer will be next seen in YRF’s social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite newcomer Shalini Pandey. He is also shooting for Karan Johar’s romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which features a huge star cast including Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to direction after over six years. Ranveer also has Circ

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
ranveer singh simmba
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP