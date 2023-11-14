Ranveer Singh shares BTS pics with Deepika Padukone as Ram Leela clocks 10 years, says film 'changed our lives forever'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela celebrates 10 years of release on November 15. To mark this special occasion, actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone jointly shared a bunch of BTS pictures on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday. The film marked the first collaboration between the two actors, who went on to date each other during the shoot and eventually got married five years later in 2018. (Also read: Deepika Padukone says she and Ranveer Singh 'schedule' time with each other due to their busy work life)

Ranveer and Deepika's BTS pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared new pictures on Instagram.

Ranveer and Deepika shared a bunch of unseen selfies from the set in their costumes. In the first picture, Ranveer was seen making a cheeky expression holding Deepika in front and teasing her. In the second picture, Ranveer and Deepika smiled for another selfie.

In the next picture, Deepika looked stunning in a solo photo. Another picture had Deepika's injured feet, which was perhaps from the shoot from the song Nagada Sang Dhol. A second picture had Ranveer and Priyanka make a goofy expression. Priyanka had an item number Ram Chahe Leela in the film. Ranveer also shared a picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali from the sets of the film.

The caption of the joint post read, "10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever … in more ways than one!"

Deepika and Ranveer's future projects

Ranveer was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer will be seen next in Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Deepika too. He is also the new Don in Farhan Akhtar's reboot of the hit franchise.

Meanwhile, Deepika delivered one of the year's biggest hits with Pathaan. She was also a part of Jawan, which is the biggest hit of the year. Both films starred Shah Rukh Khan opposite her. She will be seen next in Fighter.

