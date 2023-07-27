Ranveer Singh shares Ranbir Kapoor's honest review about his acting in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh has revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has seen his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. During promotions of the Karan Johar film at Chandigarh, Ranveer said that he received Ranbir's words of appreciation for the film which meant a lot to him. The film stars Ranveer and Alia Bhatt in the lead. (Also read: Mahesh Bhatt ignores question on Pooja Bhatt, says he is fan of Alia Bhatt; internet calls him ‘rude and partial’)

What Ranbir Kapoor said

Ranbir Kapoor has reviewed Ranveer Singh's work in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

At the event, Ranveer revealed Ranbir Kapoor's honest review of his performance as Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He said, "The other day Ranbir saw our film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with us, it was so lovely to hear from somebody whose craft I admire so much. He was like ‘It’s not that you’ve played Delhi guy before but there was absolutely no similarity’. Ranbir was really appreciative." Ranveer had played a Delhi resident in his debut film Band Baaja Baarat, which released in 2010.

Celeb reviews of RRKPK

The special premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Several celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Gauri Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were present at the screening and later took to Instagram Stories to heap praises on the film.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan posted a couple of group pictures with her, Seema Sajdeh, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor among others, and captioned the post as, “Rocky Aur Rani (5 stars).” Soni Razdan praised the film on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “One full fat family entertainer coming your way this Friday…” Neetu Kapoor, Alia's mother-in-law, also took to Instagram Stories and said Alia looks “shines” and looks “gorgeous.”

About RRKPK

The Karan Johar film marks Ranveer and Alia’s reunion after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019). Veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are part of Ranveer's family – the Randhawas. Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni as well as veteran actor Shabana Azmi play Alia's family – the Chatterjees – in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film charts Rocky and Rani's love story as they deal with their 'very different' families.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released on July 28, 2023. The film marks Karan's return as a director after seven years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

