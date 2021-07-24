Ranveer Singh shows off his pearl necklace, Gucci outfit with quirky caption, fan says 'pj pehen ke pj'

Ranveer Singh started his day on a stylish note on Saturday. He took to Instagram to share pictures of his new Gucci tracksuit and fans cannot get enough of his look.

In the photos, Ranveer is seen wearing a green Gucci jacket and matching pants. He also wore a two-string pearl necklace, a Gucci head band and some white sunglasses. His long hair fell on his forehead and eyes.

Sharing the photos, Ranveer opted to go with a quirky caption for his post. "Find your Chi, they said. So I did #gucci," he wrote. Zoya Akhtar, Angad Bedi and Jacqueline Fernandez left comments on his post.

Ranveer's fans, too, came up with funny captions. "PJ pehen ke pj (cracking PJs while wearing pjs)," wrote one. Another comment read, "Your look now is to die for ! The beard and the long haaaiirr." "Launda aapna Kehar hai bhai (Our boy is fire)," wrote another.

Recently, Ranveer shared pictures from another Gucci photoshoot. In it, he was seen wearing a bright blue tracksuit and an intense, long wig. "Alessandro, my beloved," he captioned the photo, tagging Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele.

Ranveer will soon be seen making his small screen debut with the game show The Big Picture. The show 'will test contestants' knowledge and visual memory. With the help of three lifelines, the contestants will be required to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to walk away with the grand prize money.

Produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment BV, the show will also stream on Voot and Jio TV.

Ranveer will be seen in movies such as Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Kabir Khan's 83, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, and Sooryavanshi and Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.