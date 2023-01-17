Ranveer Singh snapped reading and writing in his car by paps, fans say he is ‘trying to act serious’. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh made a rare appearance in Mumbai. On Tuesday, he was snapped arriving at Yash Raj Studios. Interestingly, he was seen writing and reading some papers during his journey as his car reached the entrance of the studio building. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white as they return from vacation hand in hand

In a paparazzi video, Ranveer appeared engrossed in some documents. He sported an-all black look with a black cap and sunglasses. As media surrounded his car, he remained undisturbed inside the vehicle. He was also seemingly writing something and holding a pen as well.

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans rushed to the comment section. One user commented, “Haha trying to act serious may be audience will take him seriously.” “Superstar,” added another one. Many also showered red heart emoji for the actor.

Ranveer's last release was Rohit Shetty's comedy, Cirkus. The film turned out to be a disaster at the box office and was also given a thumbs down by the critics.

Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “With Cirkus, his (Rohit Shetty's) comedy touches a new low and it's sad that we had to see Ranveer being a part of this. And mind you, this is Ranveer in a double role yet none could redeem a film this awful. Not that I went to watch Cirkus with any high hopes or expectations but did I expect the last film of 2022 to be this bad? Some trailers can be extremely deceptive.”

This was his third consecutive film to fail at the ticket window. His previous films, 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar too failed to bring the audience to the theatre. The actor has cut down his public appearances even more after the failure of Cirkus.

Currently, he is looking forward to Karan Johar's next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It marks his reunion with Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Besides them, it also has Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in key roles. It is set to release this year.

