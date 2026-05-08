Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge to stream with extended ‘raw & undekha’ version on Netflix internationally

The action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge is gearing up for its digital release with a major surprise for audiences overseas. Netflix has officially announced that an extended ‘Raw and Undekha’ version of the film will begin streaming internationally from May 14, 2026. The announcement has sparked excitement among fans as the OTT cut promises footage that was not part of the theatrical release, giving viewers a slightly different experience from what played in cinemas earlier this year.

What the ‘Undekha’ version includes

Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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The Netflix version of the film carries a runtime of 3 hours and 52 minutes, making it three minutes longer than the theatrical cut, which ran for 3 hours, 49 minutes and 6 seconds. The extended cut is being promoted as a more “raw” and complete presentation of the film.

While the makers have not officially revealed what the added footage contains, the extended version is expected to offer a deeper look into the film’s intense action and dramatic moments. The movie will stream in 4K with Dolby 5.1 audio support. However, as of now, there appears to be no support for HDR, Dolby Vision, or Dolby Atmos.

Global streaming strategy

Interestingly, while the extended version will stream internationally on Netflix, the film’s India streaming rights are with JioHotstar. Indian fans are now hoping that the same “Raw and Undekha” cut will also become available on the platform soon.

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{{^usCountry}} For viewers who already watched the film in theatres, the extra footage has become a major talking point, especially regarding whether the added scenes change the emotional impact of the climax. Meanwhile, for international audiences who missed the theatrical release, the May 14 premiere will serve as their first chance to watch the film in what is being billed as its most complete version. Story and starcast of Dhurandhar: The Revenge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For viewers who already watched the film in theatres, the extra footage has become a major talking point, especially regarding whether the added scenes change the emotional impact of the climax. Meanwhile, for international audiences who missed the theatrical release, the May 14 premiere will serve as their first chance to watch the film in what is being billed as its most complete version. Story and starcast of Dhurandhar: The Revenge {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the film, the narrative follows the high-stakes journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), a deep-cover Indian intelligence operative who has fully integrated into the criminal landscape of Karachi’s Lyari district under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the film, the narrative follows the high-stakes journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), a deep-cover Indian intelligence operative who has fully integrated into the criminal landscape of Karachi’s Lyari district under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the power vacuum left by the death of the notorious gangster Rehman Dakait in the first instalment, Part 2 sees Hamza ascending the underworld hierarchy to dismantle the terror infrastructure behind the 26/11 attacks from within. The mission escalates into a brutal confrontation with the formidable Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and the elusive mastermind known as Bade Sahab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the power vacuum left by the death of the notorious gangster Rehman Dakait in the first instalment, Part 2 sees Hamza ascending the underworld hierarchy to dismantle the terror infrastructure behind the 26/11 attacks from within. The mission escalates into a brutal confrontation with the formidable Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and the elusive mastermind known as Bade Sahab. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge recently completed 50 days in theatres after releasing on March 19, 2026. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor, among others.

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