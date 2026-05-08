...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge to stream with extended ‘raw & undekha’ version on Netflix internationally

This cut includes unseen footage and runs for 3 hours and 52 minutes, promising a unique viewing experience for international audiences.

May 08, 2026 02:53 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
Advertisement

The action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge is gearing up for its digital release with a major surprise for audiences overseas. Netflix has officially announced that an extended ‘Raw and Undekha’ version of the film will begin streaming internationally from May 14, 2026. The announcement has sparked excitement among fans as the OTT cut promises footage that was not part of the theatrical release, giving viewers a slightly different experience from what played in cinemas earlier this year.

What the ‘Undekha’ version includes

Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The Netflix version of the film carries a runtime of 3 hours and 52 minutes, making it three minutes longer than the theatrical cut, which ran for 3 hours, 49 minutes and 6 seconds. The extended cut is being promoted as a more “raw” and complete presentation of the film.

While the makers have not officially revealed what the added footage contains, the extended version is expected to offer a deeper look into the film’s intense action and dramatic moments. The movie will stream in 4K with Dolby 5.1 audio support. However, as of now, there appears to be no support for HDR, Dolby Vision, or Dolby Atmos.

Global streaming strategy

Interestingly, while the extended version will stream internationally on Netflix, the film’s India streaming rights are with JioHotstar. Indian fans are now hoping that the same “Raw and Undekha” cut will also become available on the platform soon.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge recently completed 50 days in theatres after releasing on March 19, 2026. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor, among others.

 
ranveer singh
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge to stream with extended ‘raw & undekha’ version on Netflix internationally
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.