Binge watch better: Top 5 4K QLED TVs for watching shows, movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar

Binge watching TV shows and movies isn’t just a way to pass time, it’s how most of us unwind after a long day at work. From watching Hotstar Orignals to streaming blockbuster movies on Prime Videos to watching K-pop classics on Netflix, watching content on streaming platforms demands more than a simple TV that has decent visuals and supports these apps. To fully immerse in any show/movie, you need a TV that offers rich colours with sharp details and a 360-degree sound experience. That is where a 4K QLED TV steps in. These QLED TVs come with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technologies. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

4K QLED TVs offer excellent brightness along with vibrant colour accuracy, and high durability, which makes them ideal for bright rooms. What’s more? They also deliver excellent HDR performance, offer a better contrast and high durability, are resistant to screen burn-in and more affordable than OLED TVs.

That said, choosing the right 4K QLED TV is not just about resolution, it’s about looking at hardware, software and certifications that guarantee an immersive experience.

Factors to consider when buying a 4K QLED TV There are six factors that you need to consider while buying a 4K QLED TV.

- First is the screen size vs distance ratio. How far you sit from your TV determines how good your experience is. If you are sitting too close, even a TV with the best features wouldn't give you the experience that you are looking for. So, if your viewing distance is around 8 feet, a TV with screen size ranging between 48-55 inches is ideal for you. For a distance of 10 feet or more, screen size ranging between 65-75 inches would be suitable.

- Brightness is another thing that you need to factor in. Look for a TV with high peak brightness, around 1,000 nits, for a good experience.

- The third factor to consider is HDR performance. Ensure that your TV supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for a better viewing experience.

- While display technologies are important, operating system should also be factored in while buying a QLED TV. Popular operating systems include Google TV, Tizen for Samsung and webOS for LG.

- Buyers should look for TVs with at least 2GB of RAM for a steady and stable experience.

- On the audio front, support for features like Dolby Vision or Dolby Surround Sound with at least 20W speakers is suitable.

So, if you are looking for a QLED TV that you can use to watch your favourite shows and movies on popular OTT platforms, I have curated a list of the 4K QLED TVs for you. I have curated this for you based on the factors mentioned above. I've also used hundreds of TVs, LCD, LED, QLED and OLED, read a bunch of Reddit posts on TV technologies, and gone through buyers' reactions on Amazon.