Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    I randomly checked Amazon and found the top 9 55-inch TVs at up to 65% off

    I randomly checked Amazon and found top 9 55-inch TVs with up to 65% off, making this a great time to upgrade your home entertainment setup.

    Published on: Apr 20, 2026 1:00 PM IST
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6CView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Philips 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55MLED610/94View Details...

    ₹39,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LAView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1View Details...

    ₹25,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Philips 139 cm (55 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55PQT8100/94View Details...

    ₹34,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    I wasn’t actively planning a TV upgrade, but a quick scroll through Amazon turned into something unexpected. I came across a list of top 55-inch TVs available at discounts of up to 65%, and the deals genuinely stood out. From well-known brands to feature-packed smart TVs, there’s a wide variety of options that cater to different budgets and preferences.

    55 inch smart TVs at unbeatable prices.
    55 inch smart TVs at unbeatable prices.
    Aishwarya Faraswal
    By Aishwarya Faraswal

    Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

    Read moreRead less

    What caught my attention was not just the pricing, but the overall value, many of these TVs come with 4K resolution, smart features, and sleek designs that fit well into modern living spaces.

    Whether you’re upgrading from an older model or setting up a new entertainment corner, this seems like a good time to explore what’s available. With deals like these, it’s easier to find a balance between performance and price without overthinking the purchase.

    This TCL 55-inch QLED TV stands out as a strong value deal, especially with a massive 63% discount, bringing the price down to 34,990. It offers a 4K UHD QLED panel with HDR10+ support, delivering vibrant colours and better contrast for movies and sports.

    Powered by Google TV, it gives access to popular apps and voice control via Google Assistant. With Dolby Atmos audio, MEMC support, and a sleek bezel-less design, it’s a well-rounded option for immersive home entertainment at a competitive price.

    Specifications

    Display
    55-inch 4K UHD QLED, HDR10+
    Refresh rate
    60Hz with MEMC
    Audio
    24W speakers with Dolby Atmos
    Smart features
    Google TV, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, USB, screen mirroring

    2. Philips 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55MLED610/94

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    What caught my attention here is the QD-Mini LED panel at this price point—something you usually see in premium TVs. With a 53% discount, bringing it down to 39,999, this feels like a steal for the technology on offer. You get deeper blacks with local dimming, smoother visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support for better contrast.

    Add to that Dolby Atmos audio and Google TV, and it becomes a well-rounded upgrade for both movies and gaming.

    Specifications

    Display
    55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+
    Refresh rate
    120Hz with MEMC & ALLM
    Audio
    36W output with Dolby Atmos
    Smart features
    Google TV, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI (HDMI 2.1), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, LAN

    What makes this deal stand out for me is the reliability of LG paired with smart AI features, now available at a 38% discount for 40,990. You’re getting the α7 AI Processor Gen8, which noticeably improves picture clarity with upscaling and dynamic tone mapping.

    The webOS platform is smooth and loaded with apps, while features like FILMMAKER MODE and AI Sound Pro enhance everyday viewing. It’s a safe, value-driven pick for those who want consistent performance from a trusted brand.

    Specifications

    Display
    55-inch 4K UHD, HDR10, HLG
    Processor
    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
    Audio
    20W with AI Sound Pro & Dolby Atmos
    Smart features
    webOS 25, ThinQ AI, voice control
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

    The aggressive pricing for a QLED TV with Dolby Atmos and a built-in subwoofer made this deal tempting for me. At 25,999 after a massive 57% discount, this feels like one of the most value-packed deals in this list. You’re getting a 4K QLED panel with HDR10, full-array local dimming, and 1 billion colours—features usually seen at higher prices. Add Google TV, voice control, and solid audio output, and it’s a strong pick for budget buyers.

    Specifications

    Display
    55-inch 4K QLED, HDR10, Full Array Local Dimming
    Refresh rate
    60Hz with ALLM & VRR support
    Audio
    30W 2.1 channel with subwoofer, Dolby Atmos
    Smart features
    Google TV, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

    What made me pause here is the balanced mix of display quality and features at 34,999, even with a relatively modest 22% discount. You’re getting a QLED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is rare in this range.

    The 30W Dolby Atmos speakers and Google TV experience add to everyday usability. It may not be the cheapest deal, but the overall feature set makes it a dependable, value-focused upgrade.

    Specifications

    Display
    55-inch 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG
    Refresh rate
    120Hz
    Audio
    30W speakers with Dolby Atmos
    Smart features
    Google TV, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in

    This is one of those deals that feels well-balanced rather than flashy. At 40,999 with a solid 41% discount, what stood out to me is the combination of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a wide colour gamut—features that noticeably improve picture quality. The 34W audio with DTS:X support adds depth, while Google TV with Android 14 keeps the experience smooth and updated. It’s a practical pick if you want reliable performance with modern features.

    Specifications

    Display
    55-inch 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG
    Refresh rate
    60Hz (120Hz DLG support)
    Audio
    34W output with DTS:X, Dolby Audio
    Smart features
    Google TV, Android 14, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

    This is the kind of deal that instantly grabs attention because of the massive 74% discount, bringing a 55-inch QLED TV down to just 25,999. What made me notice it is the combination of a frameless design, 4K QLED panel with HDR10, and 30W sound output at this price. While it’s clearly positioned as a budget pick, features like Google TV and wide colour gamut still make it a decent option for basic entertainment needs.

    Specifications

    Display
    55-inch 4K QLED, HDR10, wide colour gamut
    Refresh rate
    60Hz
    Audio
    30W speakers
    Smart features
    Google TV, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
    Connectivity
    2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi

    This deal stood out to me mainly for its powerful audio setup, which is rare at this price. At 28,999 with a 52% discount, you’re getting a QLED panel with HDR10+ along with 60W speakers and Dolby Atmos, which can genuinely enhance the viewing experience without needing a soundbar. Google TV and voice control add convenience, making it a strong pick for users who want immersive sound and decent visuals on a budget.

    Specifications

    Display
    55-inch 4K QLED, HDR10+
    Refresh rate
    60Hz
    Audio
    60W speakers with Dolby Atmos
    Smart features
    Google TV, voice control, screen mirroring
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

    This one stands out more for brand reliability and smart ecosystem features than aggressive pricing. At 43,990 with a 25% discount (plus 4,000 coupon), it becomes a solid deal for those who prefer Samsung’s trusted performance.

    The Crystal Processor 4K ensures good upscaling and colour tuning, while features like HDR10+, Object Tracking Sound, and SmartThings integration enhance everyday viewing. It’s a dependable pick if you want a polished, hassle-free smart TV experience.

    Specifications

    Display
    55-inch 4K UHD LED, HDR10+, PurColor
    Refresh rate
    50Hz with Motion Xcelerator
    Audio
    20W with Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony
    Smart features
    Tizen OS, Alexa, Bixby, SmartThings
    Connectivity
    3 HDMI (eARC), 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2

    Top 3 features of the best 55 inch smart TVs on Amazon

    55 inch smart TVsRefresh RateDisplaySmart features
    TCL 55T6C QLED Google TV60Hz4K QLED, HDR10+Google TV, Google Assistant, apps support
    Philips 55MLED610 QD-Mini LED120Hz4K QD-Mini LED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+Google TV, hands-free voice control
    LG 55UA82006LA60Hz4K UHD LED, HDR10, HLGwebOS, ThinQ AI, voice control
    VW55GQ1 QLED Google TV60Hz4K QLED, HDR10, Local DimmingGoogle TV, voice remote, profiles
    Philips 55PQT8100 QLED120Hz4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10Google TV, Chromecast, voice control
    Xiaomi X Pro QLED 5560Hz4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+Google TV (Android 14), Google Assistant
    Foxsky FS55GATV QLED60Hz4K QLED, HDR10Google TV, screen mirroring
    Blaupunkt 55QD7020 QLED60Hz4K QLED, HDR10+Google TV, voice control
    Samsung UA55UE86 Crystal 4K50Hz4K UHD LED, HDR10+Tizen OS, Alexa, Bixby, SmartThings

    Similar stories for you

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Aishwarya Faraswal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aishwarya Faraswal

      Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Technology/I Randomly Checked Amazon And Found The Top 9 55-inch TVs At Up To 65% Off
    Home/Technology/I Randomly Checked Amazon And Found The Top 9 55-inch TVs At Up To 65% Off
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes