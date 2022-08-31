Ranveer Singh on him and Vicky Kaushal marrying Deepika and Katrina: People tell us ‘woh humare aukaat se bahar hain'

Ranveer Singh was at his wittiest best as he turned host at an awards night on Tuesday. The actor also utilized the opportunity to crack jokes on industry colleagues Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor's weddings in last few months. He also claimed to be similar to Vicky in looks and said they both are living the fairytale lives. Also read: 'Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone': Actor reacts after receiving award from wife, kisses her on stage

Ranveer is married to Deepika Padukone since 2018. Vicky surprised his fans by tying the knot with Katrina Kaif in December last year. Ranbir and Alia are the latest married couple in Bollywood and are also expecting their first child.

Talking about how he finds himself similar to Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer said at Filmfare Awards according to Zoom, “Vicky Kaushal has had a wonderful year. Both Vicky and I are mama's boys. We both were supposed to play brothers in Karan Johar's Takht. After all, we both are tall dark and handsome.” It is to be noted, the Karan Johar film was supposed to be his much-anticipated project but was shelved due to various reasons, one being the coronavirus pandemic.

He further added about Vicky and himself, “Both of us are living our own fairy tales (marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif). People tell us 'woh dono humare aukaat se bahar hai (both of them are too good for us)'.”

He also didn't spare Alia and Ranbir's wedding which was held at Ranbir's home with very few people in attendance. “Alia-Ranbir’s wedding was the best. It was small, intimate and cosy. They saved so much money when it came to food. My Sindhi dad is also very happy with their wedding," he said.

Ranveer took home the Best Actor award for his performance in Kabir Khan's 83. He received his trophy from Deepika. Vicky won the Best Actor (Critics Choice) for his film, Sardar Udham.

