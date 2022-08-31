'Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone': Actor reacts after receiving award from wife, kisses her on stage

Ranveer Singh had his moment at the Filmfare Awards on Tuesday night as he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Decked up in a red suit and a bowtie, Ranveer received his award for his performance in the film 83 on stage, from none other than his wife-actor and 83 co-producer Deepika Padukone. Ranveer and Deepika were all smiles at the ceremony and he also gave her a hug and a kiss on the cheek on stage. Also read: Ranveer Singh delivers energetic performance to his song Khalibali

Deepika meanwhile, was in a much simple avatar in a long blue shirt and matching denims. She ditched the heels to opt for white shoes to go with her look and had her hair tied in a simple bun.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Filmfare Awards.

After receiving the award, Ranveer Singh also joked in a heavy accent, “How I wish you - ‘Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone'.”

Prior to Filmfare, Ranveer was given the Best Actor award for his performance in 83 at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022. Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The film features Ranveer as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team. Deepika also had a small but pivotal role as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the film. She was also the co-producer.

83 released in theatres after multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It, however, could bring in the expected numbers at the box office. It had a gross worldwide collection of ₹193 crore.

Ranveer Singh's last release Jayeshbhai Jordaar could also not perform at the box office. He will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, in which he has a dual role. He has also wrapped up shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which would mark Karan Johar's return to direction. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Deepika has Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Fighter in the pipeline.

