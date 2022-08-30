Ranveer Singh delivers energetic performance to his song Khalibali. Watch

The Filmfare Awards 2022 kicked off in Mumbai on Tuesday night with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Ranveer Singh, who is hosting the award show and has also been nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his film 83, started the night with an energetic performance. Also Read| Ranveer Singh looks dapper as he grooves to rap song at restaurant

Ranveer Singh arrived on the stage in the get-up of a king in a vibrant purple outfit and made multiple costume changes as he went through his performance. A video from the event shared by an Instagram user showed the actor delivering a power-packed performance on Khalibali.

The song was picturised on Ranveer in his 2018 film Padmaavat, which starred him alongside his wife Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Jim Sarbh among others. Ranveer also repeated steps from the song during his performance at the event.

Ranveer previously shared videos from his preparations for Filmfare Awards on his Instagram account. A video he shared on Monday showed him working with his friend and Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor. The actors also shared some laughs and hugs during the preparations.

In another video shared on his account just hours ahead of the performance on Tuesday night, Ranveer was seen arriving at the venue, and welcoming everyone to the Filmfare Awards while rehearsing for his on-stage appearance.

Apart from Ranveer, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul are also set to perform at Filmfare Awards. Ranveer has also been nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his film 83 and is competing with Dhanush, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vicky Kaushal for the award.

Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, and Vidya Balan have been nominated for best actor in a leading role (female). Ranveer has also been nominated in the best actor (critics' choice) category for his portrayal of former cricketer Kapil Dev in 83.

