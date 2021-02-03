Ranveer Singh teases Nick Jonas for sharing workout video: 'Jiju! Dolle-Sholle'
Ranveer Singh shares a close bond with his Gunday and Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra and is now friends with her husband Nick Jonas as well. The actor has now commented on her Nick's new workout video, addressing him as 'jiju'.
Nick took to Instagram to share a video from his workout and captioned it, "Let’s get it!" He can be seen working out with dumb bells and with his bulging biceps stealing all the attention.
His fans and followers were quite impressed with his dedication for fitness and showered him with praise in the comments section. Among them was Ranveer, who reacted to the video, saying, "Oho! Jiju! Dolle-Sholle," with a bicep emoji. A fan requested the singer actor, "Next time no shirt thanks." while another wrote, "I wish I was a hand weight."
Recently, Nick expressed his fondness for Ranveer by saying that he would like to have Nutella jar with Ranveer's picture on it. Ranveer had shared a video as he partnered with Nutella for a giveaway where winners were to get customised jars with his picture and name on it. Nick commented on the video, asking, “So what are the prizes?!” He further said, “I’m gonna enter. I’m hoping I get one of those custom RANVEER jars.”
Ranveer and Priyanka have starred in three films together: Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani while she also featured in a special dance number in his film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.
Priyanka often calls him 'Ranno' in their banter on social media, and had named him 'Nazuk Nawab' during the making of Gunday. Talking about the same, she had told Hindustan Times, “I started calling him Nazuk Nawab when we didn’t know that he was suffering from dengue. Before the diagnosis, he would feel week and feverish on the sets. That is when I came up with the name.”
Kangana Ranaut dismissed Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's support of protesting Indian farmers, and suggested that she is being used by a 'left lobby' in exchange of skipping her education.
Nick Jonas has said that he wants 'many' children with wife, Priyanka Chopra, and that she remains the 'most important piece of the puzzle' for him.
Shanaya Kapoor has shared a new picture, showing off her washboard abs, but she wants you to spot her mother, Maheep Kapoor, gossiping with Seema Khan in the background.
Mira Rajput made a witty comment on her husband Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram post. Check it out here.
