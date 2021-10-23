Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranveer Singh tests Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan’s acting abilities: 'What is this?'

Ranveer Singh hosted Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on his TV show The Big Picture and tested their acting abilities. 
Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan showed their winking skills on Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture.
Published on Oct 23, 2021 09:18 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

 

Ranveer Singh hosted Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on his television show The Big Picture and made sure he taught a few lessons in acting to the two young actors. A promo shows Ranveer testing their winking abilities. 

ColorsTV shared the promo with the caption, “Seekhiye aankh maarne ke anokhe tarike Janhvi aur Sara ke saath. Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. (learn different ways of winking with Janhvi and Sara)."

The video shows Ranveer walking around the stage, and Janhvi teasing him by saying, “Suniye” and winking at him. Ranveer then asks Sara to do the same. The Kedarnath actor also does the same act but with a slight difference. A disappointed Ranveer tells Sara, “What is this? I will tell you the difference." He copies the two of them and about Sara's style, he says, ”She is saying, ‘chal bank se paise churate hain (let’s go and loot a bank)’."

The reactions to the video also hinted at Janhvi winning at the game. A fan said, "Ranveer knows Sara can't do it but still." Another said, “Janhvi's wink is soo cute”.

Ranveer has earlier worked with Sara Ali Khan in Simmba. While Sara had made her acting debut with 2018 film Kedarnath, Janhvi made her debut with Dhadak in the same year. 

In another promo, Janhvi proved her belly dancing skills on the show. She said, “There was nothing to do during lockdown so I learnt belly dancing.” Ranveer asked her to teach him and Sara some moves as well, following which she danced to her Roohi song Nadiyon Paar. Sara and Ranveer also joined her on the stage.

Ranveer made his TV debut with the show, The Big Picture as host earlier this month.  

