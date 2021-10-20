Kapil Sharma dismisses Sonakshi Sinha’s praise of Deepika Padukone, cites Ranveer Singh as reason: ‘Kaahe ki perfect?’

Sonakshi Sinha will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this week. A new promo showed host Kapil Sharma dismissing her comment that Deepika Padukone is ‘perfect’, citing her decision to marry Ranveer Singh as the reason. Kapil has been vocal about his crush on Deepika.

Kapil asked Sonakshi about her comment that Deepika is ‘perfect’. He disagreed and said, “Mujhe chhod ke usne Ranveer se shaadi ki, kaahe ki perfect (She married Ranveer instead of me, how is she perfect)?”

A laughing Sonakshi handed Kapil a banana from the table, which Archana Puran Singh called a ‘consolation prize’. “Humari kismat mein yeh hi likhe hai (This is what destiny has in store for me),” he jokingly lamented.

Sonakshi, after her entry, greeted Kapil as ‘bhaiyya (brother)’, leaving everyone in splits. His flirtations with his female guests are a long-running gag on The Kapil Sharma Show. He replied, “Ab toh mere dono bachche bhi poochte hai, ‘Sonakshi bua kab aa rahi hai?’ (Even my two children address her as aunt Sonakshi now).”

Glimpses from the other episode coming this weekend, featuring popular playback singers of Bollywood, were also part of the teaser. Kapil talked about how Sonu Nigam would himself star in his music videos and Archana said that he looked ‘effortless’ on screen.

Also see: When Kapil Sharma said Ranveer Singh ‘humiliated’ him at wedding with Deepika Padukone. Watch video

Sonu poked fun at his acting career and the failure of his film, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, at the box office. “Mera pehla experience itna achcha raha hai, Jaani Dushman film karke, maine bola uske baad namaste kar lete hai (My first experience, Jaani Dushman, was so amazing that I bid adieu to acting after that),” he quipped.

The previous weekend saw Taapsee Pannu appear with her Rashmi Rocket co-stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli, as well as composer Amit Trivedi. Sunday’s episode featured 90s’ stars Juhi Chawla, Madhoo and Ayesha Jhulka as guests.