Ranveer Singh waves at fans, blows kiss before driving away in his aqua blue Aston Martin. Watch video

Ranveer Singh was seen in his aqua blue Aston Martin car. Ranveer sported a purple outfit with a grey hat.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Ranveer Singh with his aqua blue Aston Martin car.

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted on Friday driving his Aston Martin car. However, the car appeared aqua blue in colour instead of the previously seen white shade. Ranveer was seen wearing a purple outfit with a grey hat, a face mask and sunglasses.

The paparazzo clicked Ranveer Singh exiting a building in his car. Before his exit, the actor waved at his fans and gave them a flying kiss. Ranveer had gifted himself an Aston Martin for his 32nd birthday in 2017.

Ranveer had last month gifted himself a new Mercedes Maybach GLS, which is currently priced at around 2.5 crore. The Mercedes car is Ranveer's latest addition to his car collection, which includes another Mercedes and a red Lamborghini Urus.

The actor had added the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition to his collection in May. It costs about 3.42 crore (ex-showroom) as per Financial Express. According to it, he also owns cars like Audi Q5, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Jaguar XJ L, and also Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will next feature in 83, directed by Kabir Khan. The movie was scheduled for a summer release in 2020 but has been indefinitely delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie is based on the Indian cricket team’s victory at the 1983 World Cup. While Ranveer essays the role of former captain Kapil Dev, his wife actor Deepika Padukone will play his on-screen wife, Romi.

Ranveer also has Cirkus in the pipeline. The film is by Rohit Shetty. The two previously had worked together in Simmba. Ranveer will also have a special appearance in Rohit's upcoming movie Sooryavanshi.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli expertly balance cricket bats on their fingers. Watch video

Cirkus is reportedly a Hindi adaptation of The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare. The movie also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, among others. Apart from these, Ranveer also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama, Takht and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline.

