Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli expertly balance cricket bats on their fingers. Watch video

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a fun new video on Instagram with husband Virat Kohli. In the video, both of them are seen trying to balance cricket bats on their fingers.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, "I had fun doing the TakaTak #BatBalance challenge with @virat.kohli! You too show us your skills by participating in the #BatBalance challenge on the @mxtakatak app now." Anushka is heard saying in the video, "Ok ok. Here we go. I got it. Me and Virat balancing...khelenge (will play) cricket." Virat said, "Chalo ab tumhari baari tum bhi yeh karke dikhao (Now it's your turn to do it)."





In the video, Anushka Sharma is seen wearing a white knotted shirt paired with blue, flared ripped denims and white sneakers. Virat Kohli is seen sporting white T-shirt and a grey joggers. While Anushka tries the challenge indoors, Virat is seen taking it up outdoors.

Anushka is currently in the UK with Virat. The couple, with their daughter, flew to Southampton in June for the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC). Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, Vamika in January this year.

On Instagram, Anushka has been documenting her trip giving her fans a glimpse of her time there. Recently, she gave a glimpse of her new haircut. On Instagram, she posted a string of pictures showing her hairstyle. Anushka had captioned her post, "When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more . Thank you @georgenorthwood for this You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting us."

Anushka was last seen in Zero with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has been away from movies for the last two years. However, she did produce Pataal Lok on Amazon Prime Video and Bulbbul on Netflix.