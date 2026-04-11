Ranveer Singh spends time with wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti, earns praise: ‘Being a good human makes you real star’
Fans commend Ranveer Singh's humility after a recent encounter with India's wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti at the airport.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar The Revenge. The actor has been receiving praise and love for his performance in the movie. Recently, the actor met wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti, and the cricketer couldn't stop gushing about his humility.
Ranveer Singh meets Bhima Khunti
As Ranveer Singh was headed to Mumbai after Anant Ambani's birthday bash in Gujarat, he met the cricketer at the airport. Ranveer shook hands with Bhima and even sat down to have a short conversation with him. He then gave him his autograph before going for his fight. Ranveer looked dashing in a white kurta pyjama and completed his look with a pair of specs.
Bhima took to Instagram to share the video of his interaction with Ranveer and penned a note praising the actor's humility. He wrote, "With Dhurandhar @ranveersingh Sometimes, life gives you moments you’ll never forget… Today was one of those days. Got the chance to meet Ranveer Singh✨I’ve met many people in my life, but the simplicity, humility, and respect I experienced today was truly something special. Being a superstar is one thing, but being a genuinely good human being is what makes you a real star. This moment will stay with me forever."
Fans hailed Ranveer for his sweet gesture. One commented, "Being humble after success, awesome. God Bless you, Ranveer." Another fan wrote, "I am falling in love with his positive aura, love and respect." Another commented, "After SRK, only one who deserves the King title is Ranveer." Another wrote, “I chose to stand with the right person, I can proudly say my favourite is the sweetest.”
About Dhurandhar's success.{{/usCountry}}
Fans hailed Ranveer for his sweet gesture. One commented, "Being humble after success, awesome. God Bless you, Ranveer." Another fan wrote, "I am falling in love with his positive aura, love and respect." Another commented, "After SRK, only one who deserves the King title is Ranveer." Another wrote, “I chose to stand with the right person, I can proudly say my favourite is the sweetest.”
About Dhurandhar's success.{{/usCountry}}
While many believed Akshaye Khanna overshadowed Ranveer in part one, Ranveer won hearts with his performance as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar The Revenge. From criticsto celebrities to audiences, people can't stop gushing about how well he performed in the film. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar The Revenge has minted ₹1671 crore worldwide and continues to attract audience even in its fourth week.
Ranveer Singh's upcoming movie
Ranveer will be next seen in the movie Pralay. Set in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world, the film will be directed by Jai Mehta, who co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with his dad, Hansal Mehta. Produced under the banner of True Story Films and Ma Kasam Films, the film is reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹300 crore. Kalyani Priyadarshan is set to play the female lead, and the film will begin production in mid-2026.
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