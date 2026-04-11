Ranveer Singh spends time with wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti, earns praise: ‘Being a good human makes you real star’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar The Revenge. The actor has been receiving praise and love for his performance in the movie. Recently, the actor met wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti, and the cricketer couldn't stop gushing about his humility.

Ranveer Singh meets Bhima Khunti

Cricketer Bhima Khunti praises Ranveer Singh's humility,

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As Ranveer Singh was headed to Mumbai after Anant Ambani's birthday bash in Gujarat, he met the cricketer at the airport. Ranveer shook hands with Bhima and even sat down to have a short conversation with him. He then gave him his autograph before going for his fight. Ranveer looked dashing in a white kurta pyjama and completed his look with a pair of specs.

Bhima took to Instagram to share the video of his interaction with Ranveer and penned a note praising the actor's humility. He wrote, "With Dhurandhar @ranveersingh Sometimes, life gives you moments you’ll never forget… Today was one of those days. Got the chance to meet Ranveer Singh✨I’ve met many people in my life, but the simplicity, humility, and respect I experienced today was truly something special. Being a superstar is one thing, but being a genuinely good human being is what makes you a real star. This moment will stay with me forever."

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{{^usCountry}} Fans hailed Ranveer for his sweet gesture. One commented, "Being humble after success, awesome. God Bless you, Ranveer." Another fan wrote, "I am falling in love with his positive aura, love and respect." Another commented, "After SRK, only one who deserves the King title is Ranveer." Another wrote, “I chose to stand with the right person, I can proudly say my favourite is the sweetest.” About Dhurandhar's success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans hailed Ranveer for his sweet gesture. One commented, "Being humble after success, awesome. God Bless you, Ranveer." Another fan wrote, "I am falling in love with his positive aura, love and respect." Another commented, "After SRK, only one who deserves the King title is Ranveer." Another wrote, “I chose to stand with the right person, I can proudly say my favourite is the sweetest.” About Dhurandhar's success. {{/usCountry}}

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While many believed Akshaye Khanna overshadowed Ranveer in part one, Ranveer won hearts with his performance as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar The Revenge. From criticsto celebrities to audiences, people can't stop gushing about how well he performed in the film. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar The Revenge has minted ₹1671 crore worldwide and continues to attract audience even in its fourth week.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming movie

Ranveer will be next seen in the movie Pralay. Set in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world, the film will be directed by Jai Mehta, who co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with his dad, Hansal Mehta. Produced under the banner of True Story Films and Ma Kasam Films, the film is reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹300 crore. Kalyani Priyadarshan is set to play the female lead, and the film will begin production in mid-2026.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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