New Delhi, Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" has crossed ₹1,088 crore gross worldwide in its first week of release, emerging as the biggest global blockbuster in Indian cinema history. Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' crosses ₹1,088 crore globally

According to Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller collected ₹814 crore gross in India and ₹274 crore overseas in its eight-day opening week, taking the worldwide gross to ₹1,088 crore. The film's net collection in India stood at ₹690 crore for the week.

In a statement, the makers said "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" has registered all-time record collections across every single day of its first week.

"The sequel to the blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' has surpassed all previous benchmarks and establishing new records with the fastest run to ₹1000 crores worldwide, the highest opening weekend, and the strongest weekday hold ever recorded for an Indian film globally," the makers said.

The film had set the tone with a record-breaking opening weekend, collecting ₹761 crore globally in its first four days.

The momentum sustained through the weekdays, with the film collecting ₹64 crore on Monday, ₹58 crore on Tuesday, ₹49 crore on Wednesday and ₹53 crore on Thursday in India.

The film also became the first Indian film to cross the ₹100 crore milestone in a single day in one language, earning ₹145 crore combined in paid previews and on its opening day in India.

A sequel to Dhar's 2025 blockbuster, the film released on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

It stars Singh alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in the Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" charts the rise of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who transforms into a covert operative.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. PTI

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