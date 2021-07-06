Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranveer-Alia's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi
bollywood

Ranveer-Alia's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi

Actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will also feature in Karan Johar's upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will be a part of filmmaker-producer Karan Johar's upcoming directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Earlier in the day, the makers announced that actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will play the lead roles in the movie. And now, the makers have unveiled the rest of the cast, which includes the names of the legendary stars.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, "Meet the legendary stars of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. We are all thrilled to work with these veteran legends and I cannot wait to be on the set with them."

Along with it, he also shared a small clip, wherein we can hear Ranveer and Alia introducing Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

As per the clip, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Ranveer's family in the film, while Shabana Azmi is a member of Alia Bhatt's family.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu says she once slid into Robert Downey Jr's DM but got no reply: 'I have more followers than you'

Speaking more about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. It will release in 2022.

